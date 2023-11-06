TRU students hosting 'first-of-its kind' rail jam on campus next week

Photo: Rail Riot

Young athletes will be turning a run-of-the-mill handrail into an urban ski and board obstacle, shredding cold steel for pre-season thrills and spills at Thompson Rivers University.

Rail Riot is being organized by students in the Tourism Management program at TRU, who say the event will be the first-of-its-kind hosted at the university.

According to organizers, rail jams are events where athletes use urban surfaces such as rails and concrete for drops and rides rather than mountainous terrain.

Organizers said spectators are encouraged to show their support by cheering on the athletes, with prizes going to the loudest.

The event is being presented by Powerade, and sponsors will be in attendance to hand out giveaways during the event.

Organizers said Rail Riot will be hosted outside the old library at TRU on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. and is free to attend or enter.