Cloudy skies, chances of showers in forecast for coming week, according to Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

Chances of showers and overcast skies are forecast for much of the coming week, with a short reprieve expected mid-week, according to Environment Canada.

Skies will clear and temperatures will dip slightly in the middle of the week, before overcast skies return by the weekend.

Monday morning will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and wet flurries over tighter terrain. Wind becoming east will gust up to 40 km/h as temperatures reach a high of 9 C. Overnight, a low of 5 C is expected with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Tuesday will continue to see a 60 per cent chance of showers during the day, accompanying a high of 9 C. Tuesday night will see clear skies and a low of 2 C.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday with a high of 5 C during the day. Skies will remain clear into the night with a low of 1 C.

A mix of both sun and cloud is forecast for Thursday as temperatures reach a high of 5 C. Cloudy skies will return overnight as temperatures reach a low of 1 C.

Friday is predicted to see cloudy skies throughout the day, as temperatures begin to warm again to a high of 8 C. Skies will remain cloudy into the night with a low of 2 C.

Cloudy skies are forecast to continue into the weekend with temperature highs remaining around 8 C.