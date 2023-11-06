Results expected soon after Kamloops businesses surveyed on crime, street disorder

Photo: Castanet

Three business associations will soon release the results of a survey highlighting challenges faced this year by Kamloops businesses, including issues related to crime and street disorder.

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association and the North Shore Business Improvement Association partnered to conduct the 2023 Impacts Survey.

Businesses in Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc boundaries were polled between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

“The annual survey is a valuable tool for understanding the evolving landscape of business impacts in our community,” said a joint statement from the three associations.

The results from the survey will be shared on Nov. 15.

In 2022, the Impacts Survey reported responding businesses had spent a total of $1.2 million on crime prevention measures throughout the preceding year.