Former Logan Lake councillor hopes to be elected for another term

Photo: Amber Chong Amber Chong, who served on the District of Logan Lake's council from 2018 to 2022, is running for a seat at the council table in a byelection held this month.

A former Logan Lake councillor who put her name forward for consideration in the district’s byelection says if elected, she will bring her ability to listen and facilitate to the council table.

The district’s byelection is being held to fill a councillor seat left vacant after the death of first-term Coun. Chris Candy.

Amber Chong is a parent of two teens, and has noticed a number of new, young families move into Logan Lake. She said she wants to make sure families feel represented at the municipal government level.

“I think that perspective of having recently raised young children through the school system — and still doing that — is really important,” Chong said.

She said she also has a background in biology and in the environmental field, and specializes in engagement and facilitation.

“I think I come with an ability to really listen and hear what people are trying to share, and try to work toward collaborative problem solving,” she said.

Chong served as a district councillor from 2018 until 2022, but made the “very difficult” decision to not to run again in the October 2022 local general election due to family commitments.

Chong said she is in a different place now than she was last fall, and added the recent death of Claire Newman, a former Logan Lake councillor, caused her to reflect on the work they were able to accomplish together on council last term.

“When I did that and spoke with the mayor, I really realized that I missed being a part of council and being a part of supporting our community and ensuring that people felt represented,” she said.

If Chong is elected, she said she will bring with her the knowledge she gained from her past term on council — including the considerations that must be made when trying to balance the needs of the community with the costs.

"We have a small tax base. We're always trying to balance the services and the needs of our community without having to raise taxes unnecessarily, so I think that's important,” Chong said.

She said she’s also focused on working towards improved internet service for the community, advocating for health services, and focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Chong said last term, she brought forward a notice of motion which resulted in the district installing a rainbow crosswalk in the community that was “really well received.”

“That's one example of really, visibly, the community trying to welcome and make everybody feel comfortable in our community, and I just think that’s really important,” she said.

Logan Lake’s byelection will take place on Nov. 18. The only advanced voting date is scheduled for Wednesday.