Organizers say about 50 people gathered in downtown Kamloops to call for Gaza ceasefire

A group gathered on a downtown Kamloops street corner early Saturday afternoon, adding its collective voice to rallies taking place worldwide in support of the people of Gaza.

Umme Mansoory said she was attending to show her support for Palestine, adding she has been attending pro-Palestinian protests ever since her father began taking her to rallies in the 1990s.

Mansoory said every person has a voice, and “we live in such a place where we are privileged to use that voice.”

“We have a saying in Islam, where it's ‘We bear witness.' And for me, this is how I bear witness for the people who are facing oppression,” she said.

“Giving them, like I said, their voice — or being their voice when when they are voiceless. And that's why I'm here today.”

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which Canada has listed as a terrorist organization since 2002. In addition, an estimated 240 hostages are believed to have been taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry claims Israel's military response has killed more than 9,000 Palestinians.

Saturday's protest was held at Sixth Avenue and Lansdowne Street. People held signs saying “I dream of a free Palestine,” “Palestine has the right to exist," and "Free the children of Gaza."

Rally organizer Chelsey Gilfillan said the group, which grew to about 50 people, was standing in solidarity with Palestinians and calling for a ceasefire, urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo to take action.

She added some attending the rally felt a message in support of Palestine had been silenced in local media.

Gilfillan said more Kamloops rallies will be planned in the future, adding the TRU Muslim Students Association organized a well-attended protest which took place in downtown a couple of weeks ago.

Following a call by the Palestinian Youth Movement, protesters gathered in more than two dozen Canadian cities on Saturday. Thousands gathered in Toronto, pressing the Canadian government to request a ceasefire.

Mansoory said she was grateful Kamloops organizers timed Saturday’s rally to take place on the same day as marches across Canada and around the world.

She said it was emotional to see so many people speaking out against oppression.

“It just shows how much our society has shifted and how much people are realizing that we cannot be complicit to this anymore,” she said.