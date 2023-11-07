TNRD staff looking into options for regulating cabin sizes in lakeshore resort areas

Photo: Pixabay

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board of directors has asked staff to investigate options for limiting the size of cabins in lakeshore resort zones.

During a meeting last month, the board voted in favour of a motion put forward by Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer directing staff to research other rural regional district’s regulations and draft a report on how the TNRD could better manage cabin sizes in resort areas.

Stamer’s motion said increasingly large cabins or rentable units resembling residential homes are being built in lakeshore resort areas which “may not fit into their intended rural recreational setting.”

Stamer provided the board with an example of a developer who could purchase a piece of property in the lakeshore zone which has been used by the public and has spots for RVs, tents or small cabins.

“They purchase that property and then the next thing you know they build half a dozen big houses on it — that is circumventing our bylaws,” he said.

“That is circumventing the zoning. They did not go to a public hearing and change it. They did not get the public support on changing it. They just arbitrarily changed it — and there's nothing that we can do about it.”

Stamer told Castanet Kamloops he has noticed some developers taking advantage of what he sees is a loophole in the regional district’s bylaw.

“There's been numerous incidents in the past, where with our bylaw, we’re unable to basically enforce whatever is part of the development proposal process,” he said.

Stamer said right now, a developer could put forward a proposal for an area in lakeshore zoning, but then decide to build something different — and there’s “nothing that the TNRD can do.”

“We can’t get them to tear it down. As long as as long as they're following all the rules and get their buildings approved, and they get all the inspections and everything done, there’s nothing we can change,” he said.

“Even the stuff that's changed now, we have to grandfather it in.”

During the board meeting, some directors spoke out in support of moving forward with the report. A few others asked how widespread this issue is, and wondered if staff should prioritize other directives instead.

CAO Scott Hildebrand said staff felt the requested report was doable. He said the regional district’s general manager of development services “would like to do the due diligence in pulling the information together if the board asks this report to move forward.”

“His comment was, from his perspective, that it wasn't a pressing problem that he is hearing about here in the office, but certainly would leave it to the board to decide,” he said.

The board of directors voted unanimously in favour of preparing a report on the matter, which staff aims to present in February.