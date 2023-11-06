Overlander Extended Care auxiliary slated to benefit from this year's Christmas Cheer Fund

Photo: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week Overlander Extended Care Hospital volunteer department manager Donna Lofstrom-Bell (left) and Auxiliary president Beverly Warner are the faces behind the positive efforts of this year's Christmas Cheer Fund recipient, the Auxiliary to the Overlander Extended Care Hospital.

The purpose of the Auxiliary is to support Overlander Extended Care by providing supplementary patient services, equipment and financial support as requested by the manager and which has not been provided for by Interior Health. The Auxiliary also seeks to give Overlander residents a better quality of life.

Overlander is a 183-bed extended care residence on Southill Street in Brocklehurst. It is also home to Trinity Hospice, a four-bed palliative care facility.

The Auxiliary believes all residents have a past, have been important members of the community and should be able to experience a homelike environment.

Auxiliary president Beverly Warner said fundraising is important as it provides tangible resources to make residents’ lives better.

“When they move from someplace else to Overlander, that’s their new home,” Warner said. “We would like it to be as homey as we can make it. We really just try to provide the things Interior Health can’t provide and the things to make this [place] their home.”

In the past, the Auxiliary has funded entertainers once a month, has purchased songbooks for residents to participate in sing-a-longs, has obtained Christmas gifts for residents and has provided specialized mattresses, a wheelchair-accessible picnic table, bed wedge cushions and privacy screening for outdoor common areas.

Over the years, Warner said, fundraising has changed as the Auxiliary’s volunteers aged along with the residents.

The Auxiliary crafting group that provided crafts for the gift shop gradually dwindled in numbers before folding.

“People were less interested in purchasing crafts. If you go up to Royal Inland [Hospital], you see that they don’t have crafts, either,” Warner said. “It’s just the demographics of the people. They’re not into knitted baby sweaters and things like that.”

She said Overlander Extended Care is always open to having more volunteers and not only with the Auxiliary.

“There’s a wide array of opportunities to volunteer with as many or as few hours as works for the individual,” Warner said.

For information on volunteering, contact volunteer manager Donna Lofstrom-Bell at 250-554-5569.

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

