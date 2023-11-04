Kamloops council approves new appointments, shifts to strategic plan-aligned committees

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council has restructured its select committees to better align with the main priorities laid out in its strategic plan.

During a mid-October meeting, council voted to dissolve some previously established committees and strike four new committees to tackle work relating to economic health, governance and service, liveability and sustainability, and safety and security.

CAO David Trawin told council the work being done by former committees will carry over into the new groups.

“It's felt since the strategic plan has a term on it, it makes sense to do a select committee which are typically for terms and not long, ongoing types of committees,” Trawin said.

The Build Kamloops committee, which was struck in June to help the city make headway on its ambitious, recreation-focused plan, will remain unchanged.

“We looked at putting Build Kamloops in one of the committees, but it was, as I mentioned earlier, a very, very, very big project that we feel is big enough to stand alone,” Trawin said.

He noted there are more than 220 members of the community who are involved in working or engagement groups which will provide information and feedback to council’s select committees.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he wouldn’t vote in favour of the recommended changes, and declined invitations from councillors to take part in the economic health and safety and security committees.

“I don't know why we keep having committee this, cancel this committee, and it's very confusing,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said he would also be looking to re-instate standing committees again.

Council started its term with five standing committees, which were suspended after it was found the mayor had made significant, unilateral changes to these groups.

Hamer-Jackson removed some councillors from chair positions and appointed members of the public — including some supporters and people who donated to his election campaign.

In the wake of this decision, a few select committees were struck in order to continue some city business, including one focused on service agreement renewals and another which helped establish a series of community town halls.

These old committees will be dissolved and their work will be carried over.

Council also voted to appoint members to its new committees.

The economic health select committee will involve Coun. Margot Middleton as chair, Coun. Kelly Hall and Coun. Mike O’Reilly, with Coun. Dale Bass sitting as an alternate.

The safety and security committee will be chaired by Hall, and will also involve Bass and Coun. Katie Neustaeter. Coun. Bill Sarai was named as the alternate.

Coun. Nancy Bepple will chair the livability and sustainability select committee, which also includes Sarai and Coun. Stephen Karpuk. Middleton will sit as the alternate.

Bass will chair the governance and service excellence committee, which will also include Neustaeter, Sarai and Bepple as the alternate.