Kamloops judge turns down sweetheart deal for man facing serious domestic violence charges

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops judge has refused to grant a protection order sought for a man facing serious domestic violence allegations, saying it wouldn't do enough to prioritize the safety of Indigenous women.

Kirk Pierre Johnson, 38, is facing six charges, including two counts of assault by choking and one count each of forcible confinement and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The offences are alleged to have taken place in Kamloops.

The charges date back to a series of incidents in July during which Johnson is alleged to have assaulted his ex, slashed her couch with a knife and damaged her TV.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame was asked Thursday to impose a peace bond in Johnson’s case, after which the Crown would stay the charges.

Peace bonds are protection orders put in place by judges in cases where there is reason to believe a person is likely to commit a criminal offence. In such cases, the subject of the order is typically placed on conditions intended to prevent them from committing the offence.

In Johnson’s case, a peace bond would ensure he would not have a criminal record. Crown and defence lawyers wanted the order to include conditions requiring he undergo counselling, stay away from his ex and abide by a weapons prohibition.

Frame did not like the sound of the joint submission.

“There’s choking, there’s unlawful confinement, more choking, carrying a weapon, assaults, the incident with the couch and the television,” she said.

“I appreciate he is maintaining a plea of not guilty, but these are really, really serious charges. I’m just having a really hard time with this.”

After a bit more discussion, Frame said she wouldn’t go along with the peace bond.

“I can’t impose a peace bond against these allegations,” she said.

“You can find yourself another judge and hopefully bring something better before that judge.”

Frame also referenced the fact Johnson’s ex is First Nations.

“I can see how [a peace bond] would be in his interest, but I do not see how it meets the sentencing standards with respect to Indigenous women who are the victims of domestic violence,” she said.

“I think you need more.”

Johnson, an aspiring actor who recently moved to Vancouver, is due back in court on Nov. 16.