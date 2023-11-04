Kamloops Symphony's used book sale to take place at St. Andrews on the Square

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Barb's Used Book and Music Sale will return on Nov. 12, this time in a new location.

The Kamloops Symphony’s semi-annual used book sale fundraiser will be taking over St. Andrews on the Square this fall.

In a news release, the symphony said Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale, which has run consistently since 1997, will be held at the historic church from Sunday, Nov. 12 until Saturday, Nov. 25.

“Once again, the KSO has received large quantities of generously donated gently used books, sheet music, vinyl records, DVDs and CDs,” the statement said.

“Most are available for only $2, making it very affordable for shoppers to stock up on some winter reading.”

All money raised through Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale is put towards the KSO’s operating expenses, which include concert productions and educational programs.

The symphony said donations will be accepted at St. Andrews on the Square from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

More information about sale hours and donations can be found on the Kamloops Symphony website.