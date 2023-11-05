Kamloops council set to discuss temporary irrigation for Westsyde farmers

Photo: City of Kamloops Riverbank erosion is visible next to emergency works put in place in May to protect the Noble Creek Irrigation System intake.

Kamloops city council has been asked to decide how the city should move forward providing a temporary irrigation system to Westsyde farmers for next year’s growing season.

The decision comes after council directed city staff to decommission portions of the Noble Creek Irrigation System, which has provided water to farmers since the 1960s but is now threatened by significant erosion on North Thompson riverbanks.

Council also asked staff to investigate options for a temporary irrigation supply, intended to provide farmers with water through the 2024 growing season while giving the 41 NCIS customers more time to implement their own irrigation solutions.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, city staff said establishing a temporary pumping system might be challenging, but is feasible. Urban Systems, a consulting firm engaged by the city to study the matter, estimated such a system could cost between $500,000 and $700,000.

“Should council direct staff to provide temporary irrigation service, the ultimate cost of the temporary pumping system will be dictated by the successful proponent of the competitive design/build procurement process,” the report said.

The report includes some potential funding options for a temporary system. Options range from a system being 100 per cent potable water utility funded — which would mean no rate changes for NCIS customers — to the costs being split 50/50 between the potable water utility and the customers.

According to the report, the latter option would involve a 300 per cent increase in NCIS customer rates, which totalled about $62,700 in 2023 — an average of about $1,530 annually for the users.

The report said once council provides direction to staff about how to move forward with a temporary pumping system, the city will survey NCIS customers to see who wants to receive the service.

Staff noted the next steps will need to move quickly as a temporary system needs to be available by April 1 — the start of the growing season.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council will also be provided with an update on the activities of a working group involving NCIS users and city staff, established in order to foster collaboration as the irrigation system decommissioning process moves ahead.

A sub-team formed to explore temporary pumping options includes City of Kamloops staff, NCIS customers, an Urban Systems representative, and two contacts from the provincial ministry of forests.

An email from a professional engineer and NCIS customer representative was included with the city report upon request from the NCIS user group.

In the email, the engineer said he believes the cost estimates included in the Urban Systems report seem “a little high,” including an estimated $160,000 for operations and maintenance staff, tools and a vehicle.

Adam Woodward, of Woodward Cider Co. and Privato Vineyard and Winery, sent an email to mayor and councillors on Friday, urging them to consider the temporary system and noting the cost could be less expensive than what was outlined in the report.

Woodward noted the "only hope" of most NCIS users is the temporary water system, adding if this isn't in place, they can expect businesses to fail, properties to lose farm status, property values to drop, brown fields and a higher risk of wildfire spread.

"I truly hope to see green fields out here next year. It appears that the only way for that to happen is if the city runs a temporary system," Woodward wrote in the email, a copy of which was obtained by Castanet Kamloops.

He recommended council commit to running a temporary system for the 2024 season, ask the users to determine a rate they can afford for the temporary water, and have staff find cost-saving opportunities for the temporary system by using existing equipment.

Woodward also urged council to lobby other levels of government and ministries to help with funding.