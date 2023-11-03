Humane society plans Saturday kitten adoption event at Kamloops Petsmart

Photo: Kamloops Humane Society These kittens will be among those available for adoption on Saturday at a Kamloops Humane Society event at Petsmart on Hillside Drive.

The Kamloops Humane Society is hosting a kitten adoption event this weekend, offering up cuddly and playful kitties who are ready for new homes.

The event will run Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Petsmart, 30-1385 Hillside Dr.

Barbara Zibrik, executive director of the humane society, said tortoiseshell point Siamese, fluffy orange tabbies, grey tabbies, tuxedoes and mini black panthers will be available.

“They are vet checked, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and tattooed/microchipped and eager for their new homes,” she said. “All are cuddly, playful and affectionate.”

For more information, please contact the society by email.