Propolis on track to aquire property for sustainable, affordable housing build, council hears

Photo: Propolis Housing Cooperative Propolis is getting close to purchasing a property at corner of Aspen Street and Tranquille Road with the aim of constructing a co-op housing development.

The president of a non-profit which aims to bring a unique affordable housing development to Kamloops says the organization is close to being able to purchase a North Shore property for its project.

At a Kamloops council meeting on Tuesday, Lindsay Harris, a co-founder of Propolis Housing Cooperative, provided an update on the project timeline for the six-storey, 50 unit build, which is planned for a property at the corner of Aspen Street and Tranquille Road.

“We are on track, on pace, to acquire the property this fall. We will enter a pre-development phase in the next few months as soon as we have the property in hand, and we'll go forward with doing our detailed design drawings and our development permit application,” Harris said.

“We hope to begin construction next summer — we know that's a very ambitious timeline. And we hope to be able to invite occupants into the building by 2026.”

Propolis Housing Cooperative is a non-profit with a mandate to develop affordable, sustainable and net-zero multi-family buildings in Kamloops.

“We’re working on our first project right now, but we want you to know this is just hopefully the first project of many,” Harris said, adding their goal is to present an affordable solution to the current housing crisis.

Propolis announced earlier this year it was seeking to raise more than $1 million to purchase the Tranquille Road property through issuing community bonds, an interest-bearing loan with a fixed interest rate.

She said the non-profit co-op model means housing will be owned and operated democratically, by its members.

“They'll enjoy secure long-term tenancy without risk of eviction, like they might in other types of housing. And it really allows people to contribute to building their neighbourhoods in a really strong way,” Harris said.

She said the co-op intends to price the residential units at about 55 per cent of current market rates in Kamloops.

Residents will be selected through a transparent process which will be based on the Co-op Housing Federation of B.C.’s best practice guides.

Miles Pruden, Propolis vice president, said the residential units will be net-zero.

“The building will produce enough energy to power the residences, the entire building will be electric,” Pruden said.

Pruden, who also owns Nexbuild Construction, said he built — and lives in — a net-zero fourplex in Kamloops. The average energy cost has been $280 per year.

“It didn't cost any more to build this, it’s just being a little bit creative and smart about how you do it. It’s possible,” he said.

“That leaves people in families in very good financial positions when they save all that money. And that's great for the economy because it creates a lot of discretionary income.”

Harris and Pruden said it takes an “innovative and entrepreneurial spirit” to create co-op housing in the current development climate, and told council there are some things they believe municipal government can do to spur on this type of housing.

Harris said a city can incentivize co-op housing development through creating policy and regulations which could speed up approvals and provide support through the development permitting and construction process.

She encouraged council to think about how the municipality could provide financing or enter into financing partnerships with co-operatives.

“I think that with a great deal of of creativity and collaboration and partnership, we could see Kamloops be a real leader across the country for for innovative housing cooperative development,” Harris said.