Serious injuries avoided in rollover crash on Seymour Street

Photo: Julie Halbauer A car ended up on its roof following a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Kamloops on Oct. 28.

No serious injuries were reported following a collision that saw a car flip onto its roof on Seymour Street.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a stretch off Seymour Street near Fifth Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the collision involved two vehicles — one driving along Seymour Street and another truing to pull into traffic.

“Kamloops Fire Rescue helped remove a person from the overturned vehicle,” she said.

“All occupants were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”