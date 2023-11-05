Pedestrian taken to hospital after Tranquille Road collision, police say

Photo: Castanet

A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a weekend collision on a busy North Kamloops street.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tranquille Road and Singh Street at about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators were told a vehicle was turning left from Singh Street onto Tranquille Road when the pedestrian was hit.

“The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she said. “The driver was co-operative.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.