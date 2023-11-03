Drunk driver taken off road after sunroof stunt leads to traffic stop

Photo: Castanet

A drunk driver was taken off the road last weekend after a Mountie spotted a person standing up through the sunroof of a vehicle on Victoria Street, police say.

According to police, an officer was patrolling the downtown area on Saturday night when he spotted a person standing through a sunroof in a vehicle on Fifth Avenue.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the officer initiated a traffic stop.

“As part of the investigation, roadside breath tests were administered that both registered a fail reading,” she said.

“The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver received a 90-day driving prohibition.”