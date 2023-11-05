Drugs seized after person found passed out in driver's seat on Tranquille: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

Nearly 20 grams of meth and fentanyl were found in a vehicle following a traffic stop Sunday in North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, an officer patrolling the 700-block of Tranquille Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday spotted a white Buick Century with a person who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat.

“As part of the investigation, two bags of suspected illegal drugs were seized,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The seized drugs are alleged to have totalled 19 grams.

The driver was released at the scene and no charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.