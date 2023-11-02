Charges not expected after loaded gun found by police responding to collision

Photo: Castanet

No charges are anticipated after a loaded semiautomatic gun was seized by Kamloops Mounties responding to a minor collision near the Overlanders Bridge, police say.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Street West and Mission Flats Road just before 6 a.m. on Monday for a report of a crash.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers arrived to find a white truck that had been struck by a red SUV.

“As part of the investigation, police officers located a knife, brass knuckles and a loaded semiautomatic firearm,” she said.

“The red SUV was also found to be uninsured and outfitted with a mismatched license plate.”

Evelyn said three people were arrested and taken to jail. Investigators also seized suspected illegal drugs, she said.

The suspects were later released without process, meaning police do not expect the matter to go to court.

“A number of tickets were issued for violations including drive contrary to restrictions, failure to obey traffic control devices, no insurance, no plate and others,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.