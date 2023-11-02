Remaining downtown patio extensions to be removed Thursday night, city says

Photo: Castanet Crews worked to install sidewalk extensions in the 200-block of Victoria Street on March 31, 2021.

Work crews will be taking down all remaining brick patio extensions set up in downtown Kamloops on Thursday night.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops advised residents to use caution navigating downtown streets on Thursday night, and to obey traffic control personnel as work to remove the patio extensions takes place.

The patio extension program was put in place to help businesses stay afloat through public health orders put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, some businesses advised the city they aren’t using the patio extensions anymore and want to bring back parking spots displaced by the brick extensions. Others said they still make use of the additional space.

In January, Kamloops council decided to remove some of the extensions in the spring, and the remainder in the fall — after the patio season ended. A new program will allow businesses to construct their own seasonal patio extensions for a fee.