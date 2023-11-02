Mounties searching for suspects after tow truck stolen in brazen highway theft

Photo: Castanet

Police are searching for a pair of brazen thieves who stole a tow truck from the side of the highway while its driver chatted with a Mountie.

According to police, officers were called to a stretch of Highway 5 west of Kamloops just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a two truck driver was assisting two people with a flat tire on a BMW that appeared suspicious.

“As police arrived on scene and were talking with the tow-truck driver outside the vehicle, the two people from the BMW stole the tow truck and fled toward Merritt with the BMW still attached,” she said.

“The BMW was soon after recovered near Salmon Arm, and the tow truck near Tappen, unoccupied.”

Anyone with information or dash-camera footage can call police at 250-828-3000.