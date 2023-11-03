Kamloops council approves development permit for new North Shore rental building

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A rendering of a new proposed 32-unit rental building at Tranquille Road and Oak Road.

A six-storey rental building with space for 32 units of housing has been green lit for a Tranquille Road property.

Kamloops council authorized a development permit for the project during its Tuesday meeting.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the property, located at the corner of Tranquille and Oak Road, currently houses a commercial real estate office and one residential unit.

“The applicant is looking to remove the existing building and then construct a six storey apartment style mixed use building,” Kwiatkowski told council.

He said the building is planned to include commercial space on the main floor, and 32 rental units, including 28 studios and four two-bedroom units, on the upper floors.

The property is adjacent to a bus stop, which will have to be moved about five metres north to accommodate an entrance to the parking garage. Kwiatkowski said it’s possible one street parking spot may be lost due to the bus stop relocation.

The development is planned to include 31 parking spaces, including two accessible stalls, and spaces for 16 bicycles.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she hopes council will be able to review the parking requirements for apartment buildings consisting of studio suites.

“The parking on this building just seems absolutely excessive based on my experience of who lives in this type of apartment building,” Bepple said.

Kwiatkowski noted the previous council approved an affordable rental building on Tranquille Road which came with a significant parking variance.

The 40-unit development only allowed for 16 parking spaces, a 61 per cent reduction in the number of spots required by the city’s zoning bylaw.

“That project is coming along. That would be a good test case, because that was a substantial reduction,” Kwiatkowski said.