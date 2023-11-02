Suspect arrested after Halloween stabbing sends Merritt man to hospital

Photo: Castanet

A suspect is in custody after a Halloween stabbing landed a Merritt man in hospital, police say.

According to Mounties, witnesses in the area of Nicola Valley Hospital reported seeing a stabbing take place at the nearby Merritt Community Garden.

“The suspect fled from the area on foot and the victim, a 42-year-old Merritt man, walked into the emergency room with a stab wound to his torso,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said in a news release.

“The victim was in stable condition and ultimately transported to Royal Inland Hospital to be treated for his injuries.”

Roda said the suspect, Braden Douglas Jackson, was located nearby by a police dog.

Jackson, 19, is facing one count of aggravated assault. He is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court Tuesday for a bail hearing.