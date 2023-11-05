Kamloops Symphony Orchestra receives $60K from federal recovery fund

Photo: Allen Douglas The Kamloops Symphony's Ode to Joy concert in May.

Nearly $60,000 has been provided to the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and KSO Music School by the federal government to support the orchestra as it adapts and modernizes.

According to the KSO, the funding comes from Ottawa's Community Services Recovery Fund, a $400 million investment by the government to support community service organizations, including charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies.

The KSO said the donation will support the orchestra’s Fund Development Program and Data Management Project, which they say aims to enhance the organization’s ability to fundraise, improve data management and improve relationships with community members.

The project will include hiring an external consultant to design a modern sustainable fundraising strategy, upgrade the database system and develop a marketing and communication strategy.

“We are very grateful to receive this funding from the Community Services Recovery Fund. This project will help us strengthen our organization and ensure our long-term sustainability,” said KSO and KSO Music School Executive Director Christopher Young.

“We look forward to continuing to provide music education and opportunities to our students and community.”

The government’s recovery fund is delivered by the Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada and United Way Centraide Canada.

Founded in 1976, the KSO consists of professional musicians who provide live orchestral music performances, music education programs and related music services for people in the Kamloops region.

The KSO Music School is a not-for-profit music performance and education initiative founded in 2002, offering private lessons, group lessons and musical resources to a variety of levels and ages.