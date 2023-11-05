Kamloops Farmers' Market vendors to set up indoors for the winter

Photo: Pexels / Rachel Claire

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market is heading indoors for the winter, with a selection of vendors ready to set up at a new location on the North Shore.

The first Indoor Winter Market of the season will be held at the Mount Paul Community Food Centre on Saturday, Nov. 4. The outdoor market wrapped up on Oct. 28.

“Shopping at the market is a great way to support local growers and producers, and ensures that we have a strong food economy,” said Greg Unger, market manager, in a statement.

“You can continue supporting these local producers all winter long.”

Organizers said those who regularly attend the outdoor market will be familiar with the vendors taking part throughout the winter season. Market-goers will be able to find items like in-season produce, lamb, preserves, eggs, honey, baked goods and handmade crafts.

The Indoor Winter Market will run on Saturdays from Nov. 4 until Feb. 24, except for a break for winter holidays scheduled from Dec. 23 until Jan. 6.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.