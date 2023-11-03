Kamloops firebug gets two years of probation after sparking string of dumpster fires downtown

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man has been ordered to spend two years on probation after pleading guilty to starting a string of dumpster fires downtown.

William Aaron Lamb, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to a single count of mischief under $5,000 as part of a joint submission in which the Crown stayed four counts of arson. He was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

Lamb was sentenced for mischief, as well as for breaching a release order following the series of fires on May 15 and 16 and for stealing a vehicle in April.

Court heard at the time of the offences, Lamb was addicted to fentanyl and had been homeless for two years.

“The quasi-arson-style action that he took on that day was by and large a sort of byproduct of just having been totally exhausted from living on the street,” said defence lawyer Shelton Tate.

“He just wasn't thinking, he was just operating doing, quote, ‘dumb shit’ — he just was operating on autopilot. He was at the end of his rope.”

Court heard a fire started in a dumpster near the corner of Sixth Avenue and Victoria Street could have caused serious damage if pedestrians nearby hadn’t pushed it away from a building.

No damage was caused by the fires, aside from a few scorch marks on the dumpsters themselves.

Lamb was placed on house arrest bail following the fires, which he violated by cutting off his ankle monitor. He was eventually arrested.

In court, Lamb apologized and said he was grateful to the fire chief, firefighters, police officers and citizens who moved the dumpster, because his actions could have caused more harm.

“I feel like I was just a lost soul and I may have wanted attention and it definitely wasn't right — I really regret it,” he said.

“I’d just like to move on with my life. I can say for certain I will not be lighting any more fires or stealing anyone's property.”

Lamb told court he is now sober and taking methadone, attending addictions meetings and planning to seek out counselling as part of his treatment.

Lamb was sentenced to time served and placed on a two-year probation period including conditions prohibiting him from consuming drugs and possessing any incendiary, inflammatory or combustive materials, among others.