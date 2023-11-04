Tk'emlups te Secwepemc hosting grand opening celebration for Swelaps Market

Photo: Josh Dawson The newly-opened Swelaps Market, located at 302 Yellowhead Hwy.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc is planning a celebration to officially welcome the community to its new grocery store.

The band-owned Swelaps Market, named after the bighorn sheep that roam the area, had a soft opening in October, welcoming its first customers to shop for grocery items including products from its in-house butcher, bakery and deli.

An official grand opening is planned on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the band is “thrilled” to welcome the community to the new store.

“The launch of Swelaps Market marks a huge milestone, offering a highly anticipated amenity to all our neighbours and fulfilling a directive from our Tk’emlups membership,” Casimir said in a statement.

“In a highly visible, convenient location, Swelaps Market is positioned for success sand will further grow and diversify our economic position.”

Casimir added the market is an “integral piece” for all future developments in the commercial part of Chief Louis Centre, located at Highway 5 and Shuswap Road.

The grand opening celebrations will start at 11 a.m. with speeches and a ribbon cutting, and event attendees will be able to enjoy some food and live music.

Community members will be able to to enter to win prizes throughout the day.

The band said the market will have deals running through the entire week for grocery shoppers.

According to the band, a grocery supply relationship was procured with The Grocery People with terms that allow the store to also source products from local suppliers and Indigenous producers.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring a wide range of high-quality products and exceptional customer service to this store and our shoppers,” said Kara Stokes, the market’s general manager.

“We have the best customers and will continue to build on our products and services.”

The market is open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.