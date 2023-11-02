City of Kamloops preparing new 2024 utility rates, including 25 per cent increase for water

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is preparing new utility rates for next year, including a planned $95 increase in annual water fees for the average household — a recommendation which narrowly passed in a 5-4 council vote.

Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utilities services manager, said Tuesday the 25 per cent increase in water utility rates was recommended to maintain a healthy reserve, especially as an asset management-related assessment of the water plant identified the need for a larger, more urgent project to take place next year.

“We're also trying to run utilities without the need to borrow, and that's been a big goal for several years of both the water and sewer utility,” Wightman said.

“The projections indicate the water reserve to remain relatively stable over the five year plan if the recommended rates are approved.”

Wightman said the 25 per cent increase is due in part to council’s decision earlier this year to increase the development cost charge (DCC) water assist factor, which resulted in a 10 per cent rate increase for potable water customers.

“That was done to support development and future growth in Kamloops,” Wightman said.

He said the Noble Creek Irrigation System decommissioning program payments, which totalled about $3.2 million, have also resulted in the need to raise next year’s water rates to keep reserves at a “manageable level.”

Wightman said Kamloops residents reduced summer water usage by 58 per cent over 2022 due to this year’s extreme drought conditions. While the impact on utility revenue is still unknown, he doesn’t expect rates to increase as a result.

Coun. Kelly Hall asked if there was any way council could look at “softening the blow” by spreading out the increase over multiple years.

“If that’s council's desire to look at other rates, it's always a decision that can be made,” Wightman replied.

“I wouldn’t be comfortable going with much less than a 20 per cent rate increase this year, just based on where we want our reserve to be to make sure that we're in a place where we can absorb some of the things that can happen in a large system like ours.”

Wightman said without the DCC change and the NCIS payments, rates would look similar to those previously put forward for the sewer utility, which required two 15 per cent increases over two years to get to its current financially sustainable state.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she liked that the city is moving to build up its reserves.

“It's a huge hit now, but we had a 1 per cent increase last year. And we made some decisions in terms of supporting farming and supporting the construction industry. Those have costs,” Bepple said.

Council voted 5-4 to have staff prepare a bylaw including the 25 per cent water utility rate increase for 2024. Neustaeter, Hall, Coun. Mike O’Reilly and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson were opposed.

Council also voted in favour of preparing bylaws with a 2.5 per cent rate increase for the sewer utility, a 7 per cent increase for curbside solid waste and recycling, and a 25 per cent rate increase for multi-family and commercial bin collection service.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk noted the utility rate increases will result in the average Kamloops household paying $129 more in 2024, which breaks down to about $10.75 per month — “about two jugs of milk.”

City staff will prepare bylaw amendments with the new utility rates, which will go before council at a future meeting for adoption.