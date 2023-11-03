Drunk driver loses licence after tailgating unmarked police car, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

An impaired driver was taken off the road Sunday after tailgating an unmarked Kamloops RCMP cruiser, police say.

According to Mounties, an officer was patrolling the 400-block of Victoria Street just after 2:30 a.m. when he spotted the vehicle exhibiting suspicious driving behaviour.

“The driver provided two roadside breath samples, which both registered fail readings, indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound, as well as a violation ticket for having liquor in a vehicle.