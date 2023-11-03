Suspect arrested trying to break into vehicles in Valleyview, police say

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested over the weekend following a report of a person trying to break into vehicles in Valleyview.

According to police, Mounties were called to a commercial location in the 2500-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the caller reported a person trying to get into vehicles.

“Police located and arrested a man found inside of a truck, near the rear of the property,” she said.

Evelyn said the suspect was later released with a court date and conditions.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.