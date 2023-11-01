Mounties searching for man wanted on firearms-related warrants

Photo: RCMP Michael James Nesbitt

Kamloops Mounties say they need help tracking down a man wanted on warrants relating to alleged firearms offences.

According to police, Mitchell James Nesbitt is wanted on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited and firearms possession.

The 32-year-old is described as a white man standing six feet and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nesbitt has a number of distinct tattoos, including the words “Katie” and “Family” on his left forearm, as well as a homemade tattoo on his hand. He also has the phrases “Live this way die this way” and “Living the hard life” on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Nesbitt’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.