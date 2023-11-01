Commercial truck driver loses licence after drunkenly crashing into ditch, police say

Photo: Castanet

A commercial truck driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition over the weekend after drunkenly crashing into the ditch on Highway 5, police say.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 5 just before 1 a.m. on Monday after a southbound commercial truck left the roadway and hit the ditch.

“Two occupants inside were uninjured,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“As part of the investigation, a roadside breath test was administered, which registered a fail reading, indicating a blood-alcohol level exceeding 0.08.”

Evelyn said the driver was issued a 90-day prohibition and the truck was impounded for 30 days.

Anyone with further information about the incident can call police at 250-314-1800.