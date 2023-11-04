Kamloops repeat domestic abuser allowed to reunite with victim after release from jail

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops judge has been forced to hold her nose and go along with a plea deal that put a repeat domestic abuser back under the same roof as his victim.

John Alexander Hanson, 37, pleaded guilty to seven counts Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court, including charges of assault by choking, assault, uttering threats and breach.

Court heard Hanson arrived in Kamloops in March, following his estranged girlfriend to the Tournament Capital from Calgary. He was arrested on March 29 after he became violent during an argument with her in her downtown apartment, during which he held her down and stabbed a knife into her couch.

Hanson was placed on conditions requiring he stay away from the woman, but he was arrested again on April 11 after repeatedly choking her.

“He put his hands around her neck twice and tried to apply as much pressure as he could,” Crown prosecutor Lisa Scruton said in court. “She put her hand under his and pushed it off as much as she could.”

Hanson was again released on conditions requiring he stay away from the woman, which he violated within hours. He was re-arrested and held until April 30, when he was granted bail after promising to move back to Calgary.

Scruton said Hanson phoned the woman to let her know he’d been kicked off his bus, then he showed up at her apartment building. He was arrested after police found him in the hallway on her floor.

Scruton and defence lawyer John Gustafson pitched a joint submission for 280 days time served and probation, with a condition requiring he leave the woman’s presence at any point if she demands it.

“She is of the opinion that things will be better and she wants to give this another shot,” Scruton said.

“OK, but how is that keeping her safe?” Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame replied.

Scruton said she wants to make sure the woman is not afraid to call police, which she might be if Hanson was visiting her in violation of a no-contact order.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, but at the end of the day the Crown wants [her] to be safe,” she said.

“Given the information we have, we need her to be able to call police and not be afraid.”

Frame reluctantly went along with the sentence, agreeing that it is likely the best way to keep the victim safe.

“The significant problem with not having her consider calling the police outweighs how much it galls me to have a leave on request,” she said.

“It is safer for her having the term than to have a strict no-contact, which I think is really a sad comment on the status of domestic violence cases.”

Hanson was sentenced to 280 days time served and two years of probation, with a leave on request condition.

“Mr. Hanson, I cannot impress upon you enough — if she asks you to leave, you leave,” Frame said.

“Because there is not a judge that will hesitate to keep you in custody if you breach that term.”

Hanson was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.