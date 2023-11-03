Kamloops pharmacist encourages flu vaccine during 'bad year' for illness

Photo: Glacier Media

Flu season has descended on the Tournament Capital, and a Kamloops pharmacist is encouraging residents to get their annual flu shot during what seems like a “particularly bad year.”

Tim Phillips, Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy owner, said it’s the time of year when plenty of people tend to feel under the weather — and this year is no different.

“Just from my experience in Kamloops, it seems like it might be a particularly bad year — lots of people feeling under the weather, lots people coming into the pharmacy,” Phillips said.

“Lots of people are coming in for symptoms of fever, stomach symptoms, symptoms of cold, and of course, it's the time of year where lots of people are coming in getting their vaccinations as well.”

Phillips said there are several diseases going around, including the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

According to a study by the federal government, Influenza B is the dominant strain of flu, and is known to impact children more severely with higher instances of hospitalization.

Phillips said washing your hands and staying away from crowds are two easy methods of prevention, but vaccination is the single most effective way of preventing the flu.

“Is it 100 per cent? No — but the majority of flu cases can be prevented with the vaccination,” he said.

“Takes about two weeks after the vaccination to build immunity, and some years it's more effective than other years, but they always do recommend an annual flu shot.”

A government survey found that 43 per cent of people in Canada got their flu shot in 2022, but Phillips said it would be optimal if that percentage almost doubled.

“70 to 80 per cent, If they got it there then they would actually really lessen the impact of the flu and the cost for health care systems and the negative results on people's health,” Phillips said.

Feeling tired, lethargic, nauseous, generally unwell and a fever are some of the common symptoms of the flu, according to Phillips.

“I'm sure there's a lot of opinions about vaccinations and vaccines in general, and the flu vaccine, and there's a lot of myths about it too,” he said.

“The more people get that vaccination, the less illness we're going to have in Kamloops and region in general.”