Kamloops council adopts plan focused on ending traffic deaths, serious injuries

Photo: Castanet Vehicles drive on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops city council has voted to adopt a new plan that aims to put an end to all traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2039.

The City of Kamloops’ Vision Zero Strategy and Action Plan was unanimously approved during Tuesday’s council meeting.

In a presentation to the committee of the whole last week, Purvez Irani, transportation manager, said conventional road safety methods accept traffic deaths as inevitable while Vision Zero emphasizes traffic deaths are preventable.

“Traditionally, we've been trying to make roads assuming that people are perfect,” he said.

“Vision Zero understands that people are not perfect, we make mistakes, and the system should be able to forgive mistakes. The road system or the network should be able to provide that allowance for making a mistake.”

The Vision Zero initiative was founded in Sweden in the late 1990s, and is based on the philosophy that no one should be killed or seriously injured on the road.

According to the city, implementing the strategy was one of the directions laid out in its transportation master plan. The city’s Vision Zero action plan was developed after a number of virtual sessions, online surveys and in-person engagement opportunities were held to gauge resident feedback.

Irani told council members last week the plan’s strategies take into account traffic speeds, road design, signals and sidewalks and emergency services operations.

Strategies include hiring a road safety engineer, supporting near-miss reporting from the community, deploying traffic enforcement to high risk spots, implementing more modern roundabouts and addressing lighting deficiencies.

Other strategies include accelerating the city’s active transportation network and implementing Safe Routes to School — addressing high levels of activity in school zones.

This could include creating a car-free area near a school during certain times of the day like pick up and drop off periods, a process that was pilot tested at Arthur Hatton elementary earlier this year.

While mayor and councillors voted to adopt the plan, staff were directed to bring any strategies with financial implications back to council for additional discussion.

Irani said between 2015 and 2019 in Kamloops, there were 90 crashes resulting in serious injuries and 11 crashes resulting in fatalities.

There were an additional 412 collisions — resulting in 197 injuries and seven fatalities — on provincial routes in the Kamloops area.

Inclement weather conditions, speed and distracted driving were listed as the most frequent contributing factors for collisions resulting in serious injuries or deaths.