Kamloops-area rapist has parole revoked following series of 'concerning' incidents: PBC

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area "bully" who was jailed for raping and harassing his estranged wife is back behind bars after displaying aggressive behaviour while on statutory release from prison.

The 41-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban on the publication of anything that could identify his victim. He was sentenced in March of 2022 to two years in federal prison.

At trial, court heard the man and his wife lived on a First Nations reserve in the Kamloops area before separating in 2019. She left home when they split but returned for a night a few weeks later in an attempt to co-parent.

The woman said she made it very clear to the man that she was not there to rekindle their relationship. Despite that, the man forced himself on her.

The woman said she told him no and fought back, but he kept grabbing her by the throat and attacking her. The man said the two had consensual sex, but the judge did not buy his story.

Court also heard the harassment took place over a period of months, involving a number of incidents.

The judge called the man a "bully" during sentencing.

The man was denied parole in May due to an “undue risk” he posed in the community. He was released statutorily on July 6, 2023, after he’d served two thirds of his sentence, ordered to live in a halfway house under a number of strict conditions.

According to a decision from the Parole Board of Canada, it did not take long for the man to start displaying "concerning" behaviour and violating his conditions. He was caught meeting with his girlfriend the day after his release, despite being aware he was not allowed to see her until a community assessment had been completed by corrections officials.

In the weeks that followed, the PBC decision alleges, the man was heard making sexual and violent comments at the halfway house. In September, police were called to the man’s girlfriend’s house after he allegedly chased and struck a child while visiting.

The man was also seen yelling at his girlfriend while walking down the street and overheard speaking to her in an accusatory and aggressive manner while on the phone.

He was re-arrested on Sept. 14 and has been in custody since.

“The board, having carefully considered all these incidents, finds that they point to an ongoing pattern of a lack of accountability, an indifference to rules and conditions, a gap in applying the skills you have learned and most importantly a pattern of actions and an attitude that reflects the same attitude and actions present when you committed the index offences,” the PBC decision reads.

“It appears to the board that you have a relationship in which you have distrust, suspicion, control issues and fear.”

The man’s statutory release was revoked. A future hearing will determine when he is released.

The man’s two-year prison sentence will end on March 10, after which time he will be bound by a probation order for three years.