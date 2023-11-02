TNRD board of directors approves policy changes allowing First Nations flags to be flown

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has approved changes to its flag policy, allowing for flags of host First Nations to be flown at regional district buildings.

Directors voted unanimously to adopt the amended policy at a regular board meeting on Thursday.

“We’re talking symbols here, but symbols are important,” said Kamloops Coun. Dale Bass, who chairs the TNRD’s policy and governance committee.

“I think this is an important thing for us to deal with and make a decision on, and show that we care.”

The flag policy states Canadian, British Columbian and TNRD flags can be flown outside regional district buildings. TNRD offices can also fly the flag of the host municipality and the host First Nation on whose territory the building is situated.

Flags are flown at half-mast on Remembrance Day, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and on the Day of Mourning for people killed or injured in the workplace.

The death of a member of the Royal Family, the Governor General, the Prime Minister, or federal, provincial or regional district political representative would also result in the flag being flown at half mast.

Merlin Blackwell, Clearwater mayor and TNRD director, asked if the regional district would lower flags to half mast in the event of the death of a local First Nations Kukpi7 or chief.

CAO Scott Hildebrand said this would be a board decision, but he would agree with the move.

Corbin Kelley, TNRD’s external relations and advocacy advisor, noted the policy gives the board chair discretion to have flags lowered in honour of other individuals. The board chair can also amend the length of time the flags remain lowered.