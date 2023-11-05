Shrek The Musical to hit Sagebrush Theatre stage later this month

Photo: Western Canada Theatre

Western Canada Theatre actors and creatives will be making the transition from swamp to stage as they bring Shrek The Musical to the Sagebrush Theatre.

The original Broadway production of the musical was nominated for eight Tony Awards, a dozen Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, and is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film.

“Fairy tales bridge childhood and adulthood. They can be viewed many different ways, either as childhood adventures, or socially-aware parables for adults,” said WCT Director James MacDonald.

“Shrek The Musical threads together a timely message of acceptance and inclusivity with irreverent humour and smashingly catchy music, producing a show that both enlightens and entertains kids of all ages.”

According to WCT, Shrek The Musical will be MacDonald’s 11th WCT production, following productions of Grease, The Wizard of Oz and the Sound of Music.

The cast will include the titular green ogre being played by David Silvestri, Alex Wierzbicki as Donkey, Kate Blackburn as Fiona and Gaelan Beatty as Lord Farquaad.

The creative team will also include Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and KSO Music School Executive Director Christopher Young as music director, local artist Tracey Power as choreographer, Ross Nichol as set designer, Louise Guinand as lightning designer and Kim Smith, Lani Martel and Elizabeth Nygren as the stage management team.

WCT said the production will also feature three Kamloops-based emerging artists, with Morgan Benedict as assistant director, Stephanie McLean as assistant Choreographer and Sabrian State as costumer co-ordinator.

The musical is 2 hours and 30 minutes in length and will run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9 at Sagebrush Theatre.

More information and tickets are available online.