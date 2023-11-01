Apple TV series 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' filmed near Cache Creek

Photo: Apple TV+

An upcoming Apple TV series has left a Godzilla-sized mark on the local film industry, making it the largest film production in the Thompson-Nicola region since Jurassic World Dominion.

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission announced Wednesday the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was filmed at a location between Cache Creek and Walhachin in 2022.

“Each year, we also know that this area continues to be a landmark for so many different productions,” said Terri Hadwin, TNRD film commissioner.

“The unique locations and diverse scenery of the Thompson-Nicola region provide unmatched opportunities for filming, and the TNFC looks forward to supporting many more film productions to come.”

The TNFC said the series, led by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, will premiere its first two episodes on Nov. 17, and new episodes will be released each Friday until Jan. 12.

“Viewers should keep a particularly close eye on Episode 3 of this series, where many will recognize some familiar landscapes that embody Hollywood’s desire for filming in our region,” Hadwin said.

According to the TNFC, the series follows a family’s journey to uncover secrets that link them to a mysterious organization known as Monarch, after a battle between Godzilla and the Titans reveal monsters are real.

The film industry’s direct output into the Thompson-Nicola region was an estimated $18 million in 2022, according to the TNFC.