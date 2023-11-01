Man arrested for firearms offences after wild animal allegedly shot in Westsyde

Photo: Josh Dawson RCMP officers could be seen gathering near Privato Winery in Westsyde on Wednesday morning. Police said the presence is part of an ongoing investigation and a search warrant being executed nearby on Dairy Road.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

A large police presence could be seen on Dairy Road Wednesday morning as Mounties executed a search warrant for the possible possession of weapons.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, said police and conservation officers attended the 500-block of Dairy Road where someone had allegedly shot a wild animal with a firearm.

As part of the investigation, police obtained a search warrant related to the possible possession of weapons.

“Due to the believed presence of firearms inside a residence, the Kamloops RCMP Detachment requested the support of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team to assist in a safe entry and execution of the search warrant,” Evelyn said.

Police said one man was arrested for firearm offences and later released with a court date and conditions. Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 10:48 a.m.

There is a significant police presence Wednesday morning in Westsyde, where Mounties can be seen flying drones in the area of Privato Winery.

About a dozen police vehicles, including some from the RCMP’s emergency response team, could be seen in the area at about 9 a.m.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the presence relates to an ongoing investigation and a search warrant in the 500-block of Dairy Road.

Evelyn said the emergency response team is involved due to the potential presence of weapons.

More information is expected to be made public later in the day Wednesday.