Large police presence in Westsyde as Mounties execute warrant

Police drones in Westsyde

There is a significant police presence Wednesday morning in Westsyde, where Mounties can be seen flying drones in the area of Privato Winery.

About a dozen police vehicles, including some from the RCMP’s emergency response team, could be seen in the area at about 9 a.m.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the presence relates to an ongoing investigation and a search warrant in the 500-block of Dairy Road.

Evelyn said the emergency response team is involved due to the potential presence of weapons.

More information is expected to be made public later in the day Wednesday.

