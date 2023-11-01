City of Kamloops hopeful for local sobering centre after watchdog report on intoxicated prisoners

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops' deputy CAO is hopeful a proposal for a local sobering centre might finally gain some traction after a report from B.C.’s police watchdog agency said medical professionals, not Mounties, should be caring for intoxicated people.

On Monday, the Independent Investigations Office released a report about a year after a Williams Lake man, thought to be suffering from alcohol or drug withdrawal, had a life-threatening health crisis in a jail cell.

The report said the care of intoxicated people shouldn’t be an RCMP responsibility, and the provincial government must take steps to ensure proper healthcare is provided instead.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Nancy Bepple commented on the IIO report and asked city staff for an update on a proposal for a local sobering centre.

“I know that this council has indicated support for sobering centre here, but it's not just up to council to make it happen,” Bepple said.

“Will we be able to leverage the report from IIO B.C. yesterday to make some headway into what we want here in Kamloops?”

Byron McCorkell, deputy CAO, said the city has been asking for a sobering centre for years, a move backed by former RCMP superintendent Syd Lecky.

Earlier this year, council approved $30,000 to hire a consultant to update the sobering centre business case, with a goal of having it ready to re-submit to the province by December.

McCorkell said at that time, they will be ready to present their case to the ministry.

“Hopefully, again, based upon these comments, we should be successful,” he said.

“You heard in conversations locally as well that there’s support within our institutions here, so we're very hopeful that we’ll finally see six years of work come to fruition with a sobering centre.”

Sobering centres provide medical supervision, shelter and assessment for people who are under the influence of substances. These centres reduce pressure on jail cells, emergency rooms and shelters, and help provide access to detox, treatment and recovery services.

The city first submitted its vision for a sobering and assessment centre to the minister of health in 2016. Talk of a sobering centre in the city dates back to the mid-2000s.

Despite follow-up inquiries, no progress was made on the matter. After a meeting led by Coun. Dale Bass last fall, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions asked for the documents to be resubmitted.

Sian Lewis, executive director of Day One Society, addressed the need for a sobering centre during a presentation to council earlier this year.

“If we had a sobering assessment centre, not only are we redirecting people who need that health oversight while they’re still sobering up, so to speak, but also when they wake up the next morning they can come directly into detox beds,” Lewis said.