Two-person teams to monitor area around Yacht Club shelter, Mustard Seed says

Photo: Castanet The Yacht Club in downtown Kamloops will be set up as a 20-bed temporary shelter again this winter.

The Mustard Seed will be sending two-person teams to patrol the area around the Yacht Club when the facility reopens its doors as a temporary winter shelter.

The 20-bed shelter will open Wednesday, with the first check-ins planned for 11 a.m.

Kelly Thomson, The Mustard Seed’s government relations officer for B.C., told council on Tuesday social agency representatives spoke with residents and businesses near the downtown location to obtain feedback and discuss plans for the shelter before it opened.

Thomson said some neighbours raised some concerns around the safety of seniors walking on Rivers Trail, which runs behind the Yacht Club, while the temporary shelter is operating.

He said pairs of people, which will include security staff, will walk the area immediately around the downtown facility. This strategy was employed last year at the extreme weather response shelter operated by The Mustard Seed at Kamloops Alliance Church.

"We'll have two teams available at both locations this year, not just the emergency shelter,” Thomson said.

“This year, the Yacht Club will also have patrols heading out down the Rivers’ path down behind Park Place, and up around a few areas close by, and around the businesses. So that again gave some people some comfort.”

Thomson said residents from Park Place, a Lorne Street residential complex located about 500 metres west of the Yacht Club, had an opportunity to tour the shelter and meet Nyasha Manyanye, director of operations.

Thomson said neighbours were also given a phone number to speak with shelter staff in case someone needs help or there is a disturbance. He said an advocate will also be on site Monday to Friday to help shelter guests with medical appointments, bank accounts or navigating government systems.

Thomson noted the agency received a lot of positive comments and appreciation, with some neighbours telling them they felt more comfortable after receiving information about operations and being provided with a chance to express any concerns.

He said some businesses and residents felt shelters are a temporary fix for a much larger problem, and they want to see movement on bigger solutions.

“Everybody, I think, is acutely aware of that,” Thomson said.

“I think in the last year I have seen strides with this council and the city as a whole looking at more creative ideas and better ways to do that — so I'm encouraged by that."

Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked Thomson what kind of presence Interior Health staff might have in the shelter.

“Interior Health is always welcome in our facilities,” Thomson replied, adding there’s a space at the Yacht Club for a small clinic or wound care.

"We are happy to continue encouraging increased participation, especially in designated locations where we know people are already coming to," Neustaeter replied.

Manyanye told council The Mustard Seed has bi-weekly meetings with other social agencies operating shelters where they can update each other about their plans.

“We have already been receiving phone calls, advocates from other agencies looking to get a spot for their clients into the Yacht Club. So we'll keep that communication open so that we can continue to dialogue and support our clients,” Manyanye said.

The Yacht Club will open on Nov. 1, and an extreme weather response shelter will be ready to open in Kamloops Alliance Church when temperatures drop to -10 C or there is five centimetres of snow on the ground.

Out of the Cold is also operating an overnight shelter at the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse.