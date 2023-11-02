Kamloops boxer sets sights on Olympic qualifiers in Montreal

Photo: Erik Zienowicz

A born and raised Kamloops boxer taking aim at Olympic qualifiers in December says he’ll leave blood, sweat and tears in the ring — just not his own.

Erik "Doomsday" Zienowicz told Castanet Kamloops he took home the provincial title in Alberta for heavyweight boxing on Saturday, and is a national silver medalist in the cruiserweight division.

“I’ve always had that kind of attitude where I like to fight — it's something that I've always been into, I've always just been interested by it,” he said.

“Being able to immerse myself in that kind of environment where I could fight and I could do it in a way that's respectable, that's honourable and work my way up in the sport and actually kind of make a name for myself, I just kind of fell in love with the whole idea.”

Zienowicz said his approach to the Olympic qualifier is “very serious,” and said boxers need to have an almost “sociopathic mentality” to compete at a high level.

“I know for a fact, in this tournament, I'm going to be going against that some of the top fighters in Canada — I definitely will be,” Zienowicz said.

“I’m there to make each fighter remember me. I want each fighter to know that they couldn't do anything to me, they couldn't step up to me. I want them to know that no matter who you throw against me, I'm gonna go for blood. I'm gonna break these people. That's the mentality I have.”

Zienowicz said he grew up playing team sports but became frustrated relying on his teammates, preferring instead to step into the ring solo where he only has to rely on himself.

“As gruelling as it is physically, you gotta have that mentality to be a warrior. Basically, you got to be in there knowing you are going to get hit, you are going to take punches, you're going to take damage,” he said.

“As long as you're able to have that mentality, as long as you're able to overcome the fear of the damage you can take from this, then you could become unstoppable.”

Zienowicz currently resides in Calgary, after having trained in Kamloops with former Kamloops Boxing Academy owner Ken Huber, who was boxing professionally at the time.

With no other amateurs around to spar with, he said he learned by sparring with his coach, bringing out a “warrior mentality" in him.

“I was probably beaten into the mat over 100 times, and each time I was told to get up and keep fighting,” Zienowicz said.

“I had to break myself, I had to really go through that pain and take that damage in order to realize this is the real deal.”

Zienowicz said his routine consists of a minimum of three hours of training a day, six days a week, doing heavy cardio, hitting a heavy bag and working drills with coaches.

He said he recently moved up from cruiserweight to heavyweight, forcing him to gain weight by starting a strict protein and carb diet consisting of eggs and bacon in the morning, chicken and potatoes for lunch and steak and pasta at night, every day.

He switched weight classes because cruiserweight is not included in the Olympics.

Zienowicz said he enjoys the self-satisfaction of winning and knowing that his own work ethic and attitude are to thank.

“What it comes down to, at the end of the day, is we’re modern day gladiators, we’re fighters, we are literally going to war with each other,” he said.

“What's the point of fighting if you're not treating it like life and death?”