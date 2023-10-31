Kamloops police investigating after unique truck stolen from storage yard

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Have you seen this truck? Kamloops Mounties are asking the public for help in locating the red tractor trailer which was stolen this past Sunday or Monday.

Kamloops Mounties have asked residents to keep an eye out for a red tractor trailer that was stolen over the weekend.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Kamloops Mounties were notified Monday that the truck had been taken from a storage yard on Peerless Way, east of Dallas.

The theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 and 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

“The truck is red with company decals for Kamloops Hiab Services on the side,” Evelyn said.

“If anyone comes across or has come across a vehicle they think could be the same one, or captured any dash cam or surveillance footage featuring the truck after it was stolen, please reach out to police as soon as possible.”

The tractor trailer’s license plate is B.C. SE 3754.

Those with any information which could help police with their investigation are asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.