Police calling for tips on two-year anniversary of Shannon White's disappearance

Photo: RCMP Shannon White

It’s been two years since Shannon White failed to show up for work at a Kamloops car dealership, sparking an intensive search by police and volunteers that has still yielded no sign of her.

White, 32, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2021. Police have since said they believe she was the victim of foul play.

Mounties have said White’s distinctive black 1997 Jeep was spotted the day she vanished, seen leaving Kamloops west on Highway 1 and travelling north on Highway 5 past Rayleigh.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned on Nov. 2, 2021, in the 200-block of Nicola Street.

Police later executed a search warrant on a fifth-wheel in Silver Sage Trailer Park belonging to White’s ex-boyfriend.

RCMP have not said publicly whether the ex is a suspect, and Mounties are keeping tight-lipped about whether any arrests have been made in the two years since White’s disappearance.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

“I think it’s important to note that even though it’s been two years, these cases don’t go cold — they stay open until she’s no longer missing. And she’s still missing, so that investigation is ongoing.”

Evelyn urged anyone with information to contact police.

“It’s not too late to reach out. If somebody has information that they didn’t share at the time, it’s not too late,” she said.

“Please reach out and share that information, because you don’t know how small of a tip can lead to police advancing the investigation. So please do call.”

Even seemingly inconsequential nuggets of information can break a case open, Evelyn said.

“Don’t dismiss something if you think it was maybe nothing,” she said.

“It doesn’t hurt to give us a call so we can look into it and see if it’s something.”

Anyone with information about White’s disappearance can call police at 250-828-3000.