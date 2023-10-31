Judge issues injunction halting operations at North Thompson ski lodge

The owners of a boutique ski lodge in the North Thompson have been ordered to halt operations amid an ongoing dispute with the provincial government.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has issued an injunction against Snowy Mountain Lodge, which is located northwest of Blue River and owned by Dana Foster and Stephen Ludwig.

The province alleges Foster and Ludwig have been operating Snowy Mountain Lodge on Crown land without a licence from the province for more than three years.

Snowy Mountain Lodge bills itself as a rental accommodation “in the powder snow belt of the Cariboo Mountains.” The lodge is accessible only via snowmobile from a trailhead near Blue River.

The lodge and the province entered into a licence agreement that ran from 2010 until 2020, court heard.

The lodge owners argue that the province terminated the licence agreement in 2016 and placed Snowy Mountain Lodge on a month-to-month agreement — something the province denies.

Provincial officials said they served the lodge owners with plenty of notice — a notice to vacate in November of 2020, a notice of trespass in December of 2020 and again in January of 2021 and subsequent visits from provincial employees in June of 2021.

Last year, the provincial government issued a third notice of trespass, which came with a $1,000 penalty.

The province then applied for an injunction to prevent the lodge owners from continuing to operate.

Following a hearing earlier this month in Vancouver, B.C. Supreme Court Justice David Crerar granted the temporary order, pending a trial.

Provincial officials have been ordered to post a copy of the injunction on each of the Snowy Mountain Lodge buildings.