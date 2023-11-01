Community consultation leads to design changes for Pineview Valley elementary school

Photo: Station One Architects Art McDonald, SD73 director of facilities, said design plans for the new school could be altered in the future.

Designs for a new elementary school being built in Pineview Valley have undergone changes following community consultation, with active transportation and ecology being two of the most popular themes discussed.

Art McDonald, School District 73's director of facilities, said the overall layout of the $65 million school remains similar to early designs. However, some additions have been made based on feedback given to the Pineview Valley community engagement committee.

“I think the overall layout is pretty consistent throughout the design, but we didn't have an enlarged gymnasium, we didn't have special ed rooms, we didn't have before and after school care,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the additions of an Aboriginal education room and a room for before and after school care are not standard in the ministry's funding model, and the school district has allocated Neighbourhood Learning Centre funding to cover the cost.

New plans for the school reduced the number of change rooms from between eight and 10 to only two in order to fit more bathrooms into those spaces.

McDonald said the most contentious item was the addition of a seven- to eight-foot tall retaining wall around the school’s field, which he said the district recognizes is “kind of ugly."

McDonald said they are planning to plant trees and foliage near the retaining wall to help soften the appearance.

“You're always going to see the retaining wall, but the trees will help to really change the look of it, particularly in the summer.”

He said the field was originally going to be at a lower elevation, which would have reduced the size of the retaining wall, but the decision was made to keep the field level with the school building due to accessibility concerns.

“When it was lower, then we'd have another ramp for students that may need it to go down,” said McDonald. “Whereas when these are at the same elevation, if you have a student in a wheelchair, then this is really accessible.”

McDonald acknowledged the field would be relatively small, covering the same area as the field at Dufferin elementary but accommodating over twice as many students.

The western tip of the triangle shaped property will be gated off from the field, and will be allowed to naturalize in order to be used for educational opportunities instead of a play area.

“The kids will be able to come in here and do ecology lessons or whatever the teachers decide,” McDonald said.

The district has been tasked with diverting Python Creek to the western side of the construction project, towards the naturalized area.

A walking path will also be added on the north side of the retaining wall to connect with an existing trail network.

McDonald said bike racks, and potentially bike storage, will be added as well, with the goal of encouraging the students to use active transportation.

“So either walking, cycling, scootering, rollerblading, whatever — the idea is to get them more active,” he said.

“One of the ideas is you provide the infrastructure so that it's easy and convenient for them so they have a place to put their bike."

The final meeting of the community engagement committee was held on Oct. 20, but SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon said future consultation means current plans are always subject to change.

“That consultation piece doesn't end. The minute you have a staff there and you start having families in, you make decisions all the time as a staff with how to use what you have,” she said.

“Consultation changes, the questions change and the people who are engaging in those questions change.”

The committee was officially established on April 17 to provide input to the district, review early designs of the school and provide input. It included representatives from Station One Architects, the district parent advisory council, the Kamloops Naturalist Club, the Aberdeen Neighbourhood Association and district staff members.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care announced $65.3 million for the new 485-seat elementary school project on Feb. 22.

The project is expected to begin construction in spring of next year and the school is slated to be completed by September of 2026.

More information on the new school is available online.