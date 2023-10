Photo: Janelle Lien Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a home on Savona Access Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters in Savona are dealing with a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A Castanet Kamloops reader in the area sent in images showing the blaze. She said firefighters arrived at the scene, on Savona Access Road, shortly after 1 p.m.

Castanet has reached out to the Savona Volunteer Fire Department for more information. This story will be updated if more becomes known.