Castanet to host online archive of Kamloops This Week stories

Photo: Kamloops This Week

Kamloops This Week and Castanet Kamloops have partnered to preserve the archives of the newspaper.

KTW published its final edition on Oct. 25 after more than 35 years in business.

As KTW winds down operations and its website goes dark, Castanet Kamloops will help preserve the local history and award-winning journalism contained in the newspaper's online archives.

KTW’s website will be redirected on Tuesday to Castanet Kamloops, where in the coming days a KTW archive will be made available. Castanet's technical staffers are working now on building the archive.

For stories that may have not ever been published on the web, the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library's Newshound website also hosts an archive for all print editions of KTW between 1988 and 2013, as well as other area newspapers, with plans to expand the archive in the future.