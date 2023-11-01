TRU hosting talk on understanding mental health and substance use

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University will be hosting a talk by an international speaker on understanding mental health and substance use.

Organizers said speaker Guy Felicella, who works with the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, has lived experience and will share stories and ways to think about the harmful affects of stigma.

The talk will be hosted on Nov. 21, during international mental health and substance use awareness week, occurring from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25.

Organizers said Felicella will be speaking with high school students earlier in the day, but the TRU hosted event is open to the larger Kamloops and TRU communities.

The event is hosted in collaboration with TRU’s Bob Gaglardi School of Business, schools of social work and education and the Aaron Manson Be Brave Memorial Fund.

The event is free to attend and will be held on from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the House of Learning round room on campus.